KYHA

KYHA bridal website bridal ecommerce designer australian web minimal design ui typography
A less but better approach to the design falls in line with the experiences currently at play in the luxury eCommerce space. We avoided bloated features and gave greater focus on enhancing the UX through sharp transitions and micro-interactions.

This was the fundamental drive that allows the products and their sophisticated art direction to shine through.

https://kyhastudios.com/

