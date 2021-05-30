Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Grace Harkin

Article card microinteraction

Grace Harkin
Grace Harkin
  • Save
Article card microinteraction article cards ui ui microinteraction
Download color palette

Article card hover and like microinteractions created in Adobe Xd for a school project.

Note: Illustration featured in the card is not mine. Content was curated for this hypothetical content; this is not a real article.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Grace Harkin
Grace Harkin

More by Grace Harkin

View profile
    • Like