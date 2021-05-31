Filip Legierski
Riotters

🌱 Plantee - Mobile Application

Filip Legierski
Riotters
Filip Legierski for Riotters
Hire Us
  • Save
🌱 Plantee - Mobile Application sharp colors ux ui ilustration icons photo design clean minimal digital blue dark green app mobile plant
Download color palette

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

Follow my Instagram

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️
---
We're available for new projects:
design@riotters.com 📬

Riotters
Riotters
World-class design services 😎
Hire Us

More by Riotters

View profile
    • Like