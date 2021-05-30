Book Cover reimagination

Trending designs to inspire you
Part of a personal project to redesign book covers of some of my favorite reads. For Different Seasons, I focused on the 4 different stories in the book, imagery of time passing, coming full circle, etc. I ended up taking these meanings quite literally with the image I used. The three dimensional shape is the word "seasons" extruded into a sort of mechanical representation of the universe and moments in time. You can't really tell that that shape came from type so that's not really important but I liked the result.