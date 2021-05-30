Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harrison Isaac

Book Cover reimagination

Harrison Isaac
Harrison Isaac
  • Save
Book Cover reimagination typography typedesign book cover design publication design
Download color palette

Part of a personal project to redesign book covers of some of my favorite reads. For Different Seasons, I focused on the 4 different stories in the book, imagery of time passing, coming full circle, etc. I ended up taking these meanings quite literally with the image I used. The three dimensional shape is the word "seasons" extruded into a sort of mechanical representation of the universe and moments in time. You can't really tell that that shape came from type so that's not really important but I liked the result.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Harrison Isaac
Harrison Isaac

More by Harrison Isaac

View profile
    • Like