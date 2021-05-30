Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ginifinitib Logo Mark
The logo concept was the combination of letter "g", infinite symbol, letter "b", idea and problem solving capacity.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..
for any knid of project, contact me
qurishemuksit@gmail.com
follow me on
behance https://www.behance.net/qmuksit