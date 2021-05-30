Logo Motion (Peygir)

Trending designs to inspire you
"Peygir" (پیگیر) is about citizens who care about their city and are curious and concerned about everything that is happening around them such as Environmental Issues, Cultural Acts, Societal Challenges, and every little change that can be done due to urban growth.
I animated the logo based on the image of a person who is overwhelmed by so many challenges and finally will find a solution.
This idea is produced by Peeyade Network in case of raising public awareness.