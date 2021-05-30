James Kim

404 Error Page

404 Error Page
404 Error Page

When creating this page, I focused on the error message and the next steps that users can take. I wanted users to feel assured that the error is not their fault. The chosen illustration is friendly with the error code visible but not overbearing to ensure that the focus on this page is on the message.

Posted on May 30, 2021
Product Designer • UI/UX

