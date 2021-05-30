Vinayak Thube

Cartoon character for 'Cymigator'

Cartoon character for 'Cymigator' characterdesign cartoon character character cartooning moscot hoodie hacker security cyber logo branding vector doodle illustration art digital illustration artwork autodesk sketchbook illustration digitalart
So now after 2 years I got chance to modify that logo and to actually apply things I learnt few months ago. Here this time requirement was to modify/make old logo for cyber community in tricolor (Indian Flag color), it should look more like strong hackers or cyber experts and definitely it should be unique.

In this logo design I learnt how useful it is to communicate/discuss or explaining details at every process of logo design which directly helps both designer and client to understand what type of results can be expected.
Thanks for giving me chance to redesign the logo!
You can follow 'Cymigator' on instagram, [https://instagram.com/cymigator]

Want to see full design process this logo design, check out my Tumblr Blog:- https://vindrawins.tumblr.com/post/652614015116296192/cymigator-redesigning-logo

