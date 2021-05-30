Atep Saepulloh

Tracing jpeg to vector

Jasa desain
- Logo
- Tracing JPEG ke Vektor
- Desain Ulang
- Pecah Warna Buat Sablon
- Desain Kaos Anak
- Desain Poster,Spanduk,Id Card
Dll

Info & Pemesanan W.a
+6282118672880

Portofolio & Hasil Desain Cek di link Bawah

https://dribbble.com/Vectortracingbandung

Posted on May 30, 2021
