Praveen raj
Designknot

Splitwise App Concept

Praveen raj
Designknot
Praveen raj for Designknot
Hire Us
  • Save
Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
Splitwise App Concept interaction animation icons tab bar application apple splitwise transaction history gradient trend ux payment dashboard design ios minimal landing page app design ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Home.png
  3. profile.png
  4. Settle.png

Splitwise is an App for keep our Owe and Owed payments history. Hope most of people know about it, Since 3 years of usage , they are not Designing a New Interface, So I took a chance to design a concept. There are some main features are missing in this design but this is purely for Conceptual of Fresh UI.

Follow me on : Facebook | Uplabs .

Follow our Team : Designknot.

For project enquiries : hello@designknots.com or rajn01003@gmail.com

Designknot
Designknot
Binding Dreams - with Designs...
Hire Us

More by Designknot

View profile
    • Like