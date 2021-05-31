Splitwise App Concept

Splitwise is an App for keep our Owe and Owed payments history. Hope most of people know about it, Since 3 years of usage , they are not Designing a New Interface, So I took a chance to design a concept. There are some main features are missing in this design but this is purely for Conceptual of Fresh UI.

Follow me on : Facebook | Uplabs .

Follow our Team : Designknot.

For project enquiries : hello@designknots.com or rajn01003@gmail.com