Óscar González

Kerr

Óscar González
Óscar González
  • Save
Kerr caring natural nature design typography logotype logo design logo
Download color palette

Kerr is a mobile clinic offering aesthetic treatments in hotels, spas and gyms.

The client asked me to help her build her brand from scratch, name her business plan and design an identity.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Óscar González
Óscar González

More by Óscar González

View profile
    • Like