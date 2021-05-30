Flow - Lettering Logo Process for Streetwear brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, friends!
Today we want to share with you our lettering logo sketching process for streetwear brand "Flow" from Melbourne. We draw each logo by hand without using to ready-made fonts. We create logos in our unique style, helping the brand express its personality!
Check our lettering case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo!
