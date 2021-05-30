Artoniumw

LITTLE BOMB HIROSHIMA

LITTLE BOMB HIROSHIMA war skull lineart retro classic oldschool monoline vintage logo flatdesign japan bomb
Illustration for a clothing company that will specialize in Monoline deity designs.
Would love to do some sections like this. So if you are in a brand or business. DM or email today and let's get started on your next project. Thank you!

Press »Z« for all details and »L« if you like what you see ...;)

