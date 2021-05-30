Dhanusha Dissanayake

Dhanu Dissa Designs - Mock Facebook Logo

Dhanusha Dissanayake
Dhanusha Dissanayake
  • Save
Dhanu Dissa Designs - Mock Facebook Logo adobe illustrator facebook branding dhanudissa design logo
Download color palette

Hi, last night I thought of creating a logo for my Facebook fan page. Well the fact is I created the page last night. Here the background is transparent and this caused for the cover photo of the Facebook page to get dark. However i felt that the color combinations were okay. Please provide your feed back on how to develop this more.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Dhanusha Dissanayake
Dhanusha Dissanayake

More by Dhanusha Dissanayake

View profile
    • Like