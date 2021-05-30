Stewart Bowers Music

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client had a music company and he wanted the Logo to show his initials along with symbolizing some music elements. So, I used the gruppetto to show the S and curled it into a B ahead which described the initials of the company i.e. SB.