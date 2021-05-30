Stewart Bowers Music

KSgenix

The client had a music company and he wanted the Logo to show his initials along with symbolizing some music elements. So, I used the gruppetto to show the S and curled it into a B ahead which described the initials of the company i.e. SB.

Posted on May 30, 2021
