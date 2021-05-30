Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tealive | UI Redesign

Tealive | UI Redesign graphic design malaysia food food delivery interface ui ui design uiux visual design redesign tealive mobile app uidesign
This is my take on the 2021 UI trends from my personal project on redesigning Tealive app.

Awesome 3D illustration by @Alzea Arafat!

What do you think? 🧐

View more on my Behance site: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120557005/Tealive-App-Redesign-UI

