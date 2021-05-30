Kyrie goes against SpongeMike

I got to rewatch Space Jam the other day so of course I had a dream about Michael Jordan incorporating SpongeBob SquarePants going up against one of my favorite players of all time, Kyrie Irving, from my favorite team, the Brooklyn Nets.

I decided to play a bit with the world-crash between these realities, i.e. "Bikini-Stuy" and "Pacific conference finals", in relation to the team's relationship with Bed-Stuy and SpongeBob's residence at Bikini Bottom in the Pacific Ocean.