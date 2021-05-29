Bernadette Januska

Vase

Bernadette Januska
Bernadette Januska
Vase oneday animation pottery vase aftereffects
Its a little too hot to make vases in the garage, so I threw one together on the digital wheel. Trying to learn some AE things.

Posted on May 29, 2021
Bernadette Januska
Bernadette Januska

