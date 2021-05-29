Thomas Mosterd

Chaos

Chaos greek mythology
I was reading a book about greek mythology and one particular part stood out to me. How the old Greeks saw the beginning of the universe. They believed that there was chaos. Chaos sprang out two different creations: Erebus and Nyx. They were the darkness and the night.

I wanted to try a new style and came up with this. Let me know if you like it!

