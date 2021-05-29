Dana Nikolaychuk

Moo Bar menu design

The "Moo Bar" is a new format place of the famous Kharkov bar "Korova". The menu design with the bright colors and features the characteristic spotted color of a cow.

Posted on May 29, 2021
