BerryBoy93 YouTube Banner

This is the first ever design I created using Adobe Illustrator app. The basic idea or the signature was already formed two years ago where it's been using as a signature on sample designs I made using Microsoft PowerPoint for years. Now that I have learnt Illustrator and now you'll get to hear from me more...