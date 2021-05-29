mandana sadeghi

AHIL-Jewelry Shop Landing Page

mandana sadeghi
mandana sadeghi
  • Save
AHIL-Jewelry Shop Landing Page landingpage jewellery jewel jewelery uiux uxdesign dailyui 002 dayliui uidesign ui ux branding ui design minimal day002 002 flat daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
Today I made a landing page exploration with a handmade jewelry theme.

mandana sadeghi
mandana sadeghi

More by mandana sadeghi

View profile
    • Like