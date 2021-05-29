Chirag.UI

Virtual Reality Lens - Product - Landing Page

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI
  • Save
Virtual Reality Lens - Product - Landing Page design electronic shopping eshop webpage futuristic ui 3d ui vrlens virtualreality landing page dailyuichallenge daily ui daily 100 challenge 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Download color palette

Day 14/100

Virtual Reality Lens - Product - Landing Page

Hey Guys!!
This is a Virtual Reality Lens - Product - Landing Page. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge.

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Thank You!!

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI

More by Chirag.UI

View profile
    • Like