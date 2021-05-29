Hurvashi Dewangan

It's summer

It's summer sea sand hotel motel beach architecture textures artist digitalart 3dillustration gameart cute art bright colors lowpoly3d lowpolyart blendercycles blender3d 3dart 3d
I was inspired by stardew valley and and made this cute stuff.

