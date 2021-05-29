Daria Voloshyna

Mobile app Talk360

Daria Voloshyna
Daria Voloshyna
  • Save
Mobile app Talk360 общение связь планета международный мобильное приложение телефон design logo branding clean 3д minimal figma ux ui
Mobile app Talk360 общение связь планета международный мобильное приложение телефон design logo branding clean 3д minimal figma ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 570.jpg
  2. Frame 572.jpg

Hello dribbble !

I would like to showcase some of my work that I worked on some time ago.

I hope you will enjoy!

Daria Voloshyna
Daria Voloshyna
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daria Voloshyna

View profile
    • Like