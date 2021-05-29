Zahra Arafati

crypto Dashboard

Zahra Arafati
Zahra Arafati
  • Save
crypto Dashboard dark mode wallet uxdesign uidesign uiux crypto wallet creative crypto dashboard web app icon art logo adobe figma ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Everybody ! this is my crypto dashboard design .
Hope you like it .
with Partnership https://dribbble.com/alithv
Please share your feedback about the design .
Thank you

Zahra Arafati
Zahra Arafati

More by Zahra Arafati

View profile
    • Like