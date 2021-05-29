Orange: Presentation template

Hi Everyone!

Minimilis is presentation template that can be used for any variety of purposes, such as: Creative Agency, Company Profile, Corporate and Business, Startup, and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.

This time I tried to make an exploration slide presentation for an architect consultant with a minimalist concept, playing photos and typography.

What do you think? Feel free about your feedback!

For full view please visit : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120461795/Orange-Powerpoint-template