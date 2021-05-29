Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #83 - Button

Button design. Every button should have multiple states, like primary, secondary, hover and disabled. The look of the button really depends on the project or the brand. Sometimes it also has icons, sometimes doesn’t, but the contrast should always be high enough for good readibility.

