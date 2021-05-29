Adam Greasley

Luxury Packaging 1of100 Bottle Label and Presentation Tube

Luxury Packaging 1of100 Bottle Label and Presentation Tube luxury logo gin branding logo design font designer label design branding typography luxury brand logotype luxury branding
Brand design, bottle label and packaging for a high-end luxury gin brand that only produce limited-edition gins.

Logo, Brand & Typography
