Typographic composition (with ultra compressed type, tags)

Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).