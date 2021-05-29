My design has a story. In 2020, when the shutdown applied to most people around the globe, there had started my Money Space story. To details, because of the quarantine, most people were running out of money because they were jobless and am not an exception. So at that point, I started my journey over the internet looking for ways to make money 💰 online. As every beginner, I was clueless and has been inflicted to many scammy gurus out there. It's almost one year of online activity trying many free easy ways to make money online. But guess what? Only 11$ I've been earned so far. What a shame. 8 months. Oh my God! But to every mistake, there's a lesson. I learned many tips to identify scams from legitimate ways to money online, nothing will come from easy and free stuffs and without investment in yourself and your business, nothing will change. My end advice to all money seekers on the internet is never go after easy-free plans and offers to make money, learn strategies and use time wisely to reach your financial goals. Making money on the internet is real but need real effort, time management and remember this "Easy come, easy go"

