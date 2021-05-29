Artyom Zyablitskiy

Castle

Artyom Zyablitskiy
Artyom Zyablitskiy
  • Save
Castle illustration palace design graphic lamp walls tower game design fortress citadel castle
Download color palette

I created this Low Poly style image in Cinema 4D. First I made the tower itself, then the castle walls, and after that I added details to the scene. Then I added light and set up the render. Rendered the image in 4K resolution using the central processing unit. After rendering, I did color correction of the image in Adobe Photoshop.

Artyom Zyablitskiy
Artyom Zyablitskiy

More by Artyom Zyablitskiy

View profile
    • Like