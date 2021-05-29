School Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BRIEF :
I need a logo for a polish school based in Chicago, IL, USA.
School Patron is chemist (Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie)
name of school is: Polska Szkoła im. Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie
COLORS: RED and DARK BLUE
MPORTANT THING: It must contain some Polish symbol and be simple
colors: #CD1F25, #203B73 and white