Ovi Chowdhury

School Logo Design

School Logo Design
BRIEF :
I need a logo for a polish school based in Chicago, IL, USA.
School Patron is chemist (Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie)
name of school is: Polska Szkoła im. Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie
COLORS: RED and DARK BLUE
MPORTANT THING: It must contain some Polish symbol and be simple
colors: #CD1F25, #203B73 and white

Posted on May 29, 2021
