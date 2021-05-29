School Logo Design

BRIEF :

I need a logo for a polish school based in Chicago, IL, USA.

School Patron is chemist (Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie)

name of school is: Polska Szkoła im. Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie

COLORS: RED and DARK BLUE

MPORTANT THING: It must contain some Polish symbol and be simple

colors: #CD1F25, #203B73 and white