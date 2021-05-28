CARFLEX Mobile app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Carflex is a mobile app that interfaces with cars to provide accurate feedback and recommended actions for optimal car maintenance and consequently optimum performance.
ROLE: UI/UX Designer/ Researcher
TOOL: Adobe XD and Figma
Project brief
Interview data
User persona
Competitor's analysis
Journey map
User flow
Wireframe
High fidelity
Thank you for reading! I am open to jobs.
Contact me: contact@ujunwaokeke.com