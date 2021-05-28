Toluwalope Ibitola

World Citizens Donation Platform

Toluwalope Ibitola
Toluwalope Ibitola
  • Save
World Citizens Donation Platform ui design donation app product design ui ux
Download color palette

World Citizens is a humanitarian service that aims to reach as many lives as possible. The project was to build a cloth donation app to help people donate used clothes to those in need.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Toluwalope Ibitola
Toluwalope Ibitola
Like