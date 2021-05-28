Akdesain

flamingo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
flamingo creative logo type logo design minimal negative space akdesain flamingo logo pink flaming flamingos falminggo wall window flame flaminggo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like