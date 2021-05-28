App Onboarding

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Onboarding app with illustrations . A well designed onboarding experience is essential to help user to understand the product. When designing onboarding screens like these, I:
Keep it shot, simple and relevant.
Always allow the user to skip it or close it.
Provide a clear CTA at the end.