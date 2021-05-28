Jake Stott

Allur

Jake Stott
Jake Stott
  • Save
Allur graphic design art website flat web ux ui illustration design dailyui diet website
Download color palette

My Allur project is a web tool meant to help the dietary restricted in finding allergy and dietary-friendly restaurants and markets. It also features a forum due to research feedback that suggested users wanted a community feature for questions and comments. Check out my portfolio on my profile to view my case study!

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Jake Stott
Jake Stott
Like