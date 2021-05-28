Monika Traikov

Korean Pulled Pork – Recipe card

Monika Traikov
Monika Traikov
  • Save
Korean Pulled Pork – Recipe card graphic design illustration burger illustration vector illustration vector art food illustration recipe illustration korean pulled pork
Download color palette

A spread from an illustrated recipe book.

Monika Traikov
Monika Traikov

More by Monika Traikov

View profile
    • Like