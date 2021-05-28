Cross Creek Wordmark

This wordmark for Cross Creek, a venture capital firm looking to bring its brand into the present, is, for the most part, set in off-the-shelf NEXT Pan Book Bold by Optimo, but in the process of outlining a screen captured sample to initially show the client, the kink at the top of the leg on the R was unintentionally rounded off. Since that's how the client had seen and approved it, I leaned into it, and probably like it better that way.