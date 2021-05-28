Phil Kruzan Jr.

2021 Men's Tennis National Champions Logo Concept

Phil Kruzan Jr.
Phil Kruzan Jr.
  • Save
2021 Men's Tennis National Champions Logo Concept court palm tree orlando florida beach tennis typography sports champions design shield college
2021 Men's Tennis National Champions Logo Concept court palm tree orlando florida beach tennis typography sports champions design shield college
Download color palette
  1. gators-tennis-01.png
  2. gators-tennis-02.png

Had a blast cheering on this team as they won their 1st team national championship! The yellow lines are inspired by the Orlando (host city) flag's fountain ripples.

*Concept only* - just workin' on reps (doing my best @Port Design Company impression haha) 

Phil Kruzan Jr.
Phil Kruzan Jr.
Sports Branding, & Experiential Design Outfitter

More by Phil Kruzan Jr.

View profile
    • Like