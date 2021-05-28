2021 Men's Tennis National Champions Logo Concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Had a blast cheering on this team as they won their 1st team national championship! The yellow lines are inspired by the Orlando (host city) flag's fountain ripples.
*Concept only* - just workin' on reps (doing my best @Port Design Company impression haha)