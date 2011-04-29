Dialoggs Update!

UPDATE: The project tis LIVE on Kickstarter: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drewwilson/dialoggs

Would love your support!! :D

I've gotten the Node JS API pretty much done for Dialoggs :)

I already have an existing interface that works in EVERY SINGLE browser. Spent a lot of time on that.

Buuuuuut i'm scrapping that old interface.. cuz its.. old.

Ya for newness!

Checkout MOAR camera shots of the app here: http://dialog.gs