Dialoggs Update!

Dialoggs Update!
UPDATE: The project tis LIVE on Kickstarter: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drewwilson/dialoggs
Would love your support!! :D

I've gotten the Node JS API pretty much done for Dialoggs :)
I already have an existing interface that works in EVERY SINGLE browser. Spent a lot of time on that.
Buuuuuut i'm scrapping that old interface.. cuz its.. old.

Ya for newness!

Checkout MOAR camera shots of the app here: http://dialog.gs

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
