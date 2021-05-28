Daily UI 012: E-commerce shop

Trending designs to inspire you
Single item page for an ecommerce shop. Went for a classic, timeless look for this challenge.
Decided to not include further item description (formula, ingredients, use, warnings, etc), as I wanted users to scroll for more information, which could possibly lead to more engagements.