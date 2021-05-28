Mayank Parihar

Mobile App Design

A social media verdicts and predictions about UI UX Concepts make it very much confusing Nowadays. this is my 1st trying apart from all predictions about UIUX usage and their concept.

A simple mobile application design shows that everything in design might not be very much hard but yeah it's hard to understand it deeply.

Tool used here "Figma"

Posted on May 28, 2021
