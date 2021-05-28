Travel Alberta - International Banners

Jordan Natyshen

International language banners for Travel Alberta. It was important to leave our art direction intact, and allow our vision for READY not to be changed by language.

Agency: Critical Mass
Creative Director: Christiaan Welzel
Art Director: Jordan Natyshen
Photographer: Mike Seehagel

Posted on May 28, 2021
