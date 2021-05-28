Travel Alberta - International Banners

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
International language banners for Travel Alberta. It was important to leave our art direction intact, and allow our vision for READY not to be changed by language.
Agency: Critical Mass
Creative Director: Christiaan Welzel
Art Director: Jordan Natyshen
Photographer: Mike Seehagel