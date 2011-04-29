👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
It's totally normal to redesign your website more often than you actually post on it, right?!
Well...now the site has been live for a little while I want to make a few changes based on how I want to use it and what I've learnt from using it so far.
This is just a little piece of that - more to come.