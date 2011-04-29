Tom Johnson

Hello

It's totally normal to redesign your website more often than you actually post on it, right?!

Well...now the site has been live for a little while I want to make a few changes based on how I want to use it and what I've learnt from using it so far.

This is just a little piece of that - more to come.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
