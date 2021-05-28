Trending designs to inspire you
Last weekend this was my first exercise at the @coopertype "Lettering Tricks and Techniques" workshop.
This technique called Mash-Up, it is mixed from two different letter-style. The sources were very unique, one of this was reverse-contrast (reverse-stress ) letter and the other like a bubble gum.
A lot of thanks to Ken Barber @typelettering :)