Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ethereal Creation

Faceless Art - Procreate: 2nd Attempt

Ethereal Creation
Ethereal Creation
  • Save
Faceless Art - Procreate: 2nd Attempt ipad pro high quality social media simple illustration procreate art vexel art art procreate design illustration
Download color palette

All brushes used are from procreate's free brushes. Faceless art have taught me basic human gestures and poses. Thanks to procreate, I can practice my drawing skills on my ipad pro anytime, anywhere. *0*

Ethereal Creation
Ethereal Creation

More by Ethereal Creation

View profile
    • Like