Winter themed slot - Game Reels Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The reel of the Snow kingdom slot is decorated in cold colors: white and blue colors prevail.
⠀
The name of the slot is located above the reel. It is made in the form of large ice floes that shimmer and sparkle in the sun.
Game symbols are located on a dark blue translucent background.
A thin white frame decorated with snowdrifts was used to decorate the reels and separate the columns.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/snow-kingdom/
↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation
#winter #winterslot #snow #snowslot #snowthemedslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines