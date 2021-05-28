Slotopaint

Winter themed slot - Game Reels Design

The reel of the Snow kingdom slot is decorated in cold colors: white and blue colors prevail.

The name of the slot is located above the reel. It is made in the form of large ice floes that shimmer and sparkle in the sun.

Game symbols are located on a dark blue translucent background.
A thin white frame decorated with snowdrifts was used to decorate the reels and separate the columns.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/snow-kingdom/

