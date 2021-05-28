Design warm up :: 08 - 404 Page

Trending designs to inspire you
To keep my dribbble profile active, I started doing these design warm-up, there are times as the designer sometimes I feel continuous warm-up is necessary to the creative muscles brink and healthy.
Warm-ups go very well with design thinking because they support many of its attributes, such as being curious and having an open mindset as well as being mindful of and collaborating with other people.